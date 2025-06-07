Bengaluru Stampede: CM Siddaramaiah Raises Compensation for Victims’ Families to Rs 25 Lakh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, June 7, 2025, announced an increase in compensation to Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who died in the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration on June 4. The earlier compensation was Rs 10 lakh. The stampede claimed 11 lives and left 56 others injured. The incident has drawn widespread criticism over the handling of crowd control at the high-profile event.

In response to the tragedy, the state government has set up a one-man inquiry commission headed by retired High Court judge John Michael Cunha. The panel has been directed to investigate the causes of the stampede, identify lapses and individuals responsible, and suggest preventive measures. The inquiry will operate under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952. An official order issued on June 5 stated that the commission would have powers to summon witnesses and examine evidence under the Civil Procedure Code. The report is to be submitted within 30 days.

Following the incident, Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary A Shankar and treasurer E S Jairam resigned on Saturday. They cited moral responsibility for the incident. Their resignations were accepted during an emergency managing committee meeting. KSCA president Raghuram Bhat said the association would cooperate fully with the government and judiciary. "So far nothing has come in. When the inquiry takes place, we have already told the government, High Court that we will never shy away from anything that is there. We are ready to cooperate with the investigation," Bhat said.

The stampede happened as thousands gathered outside the stadium to attend the event celebrating RCB’s maiden IPL title. The crowd grew uncontrollably large, leading to a deadly rush.

