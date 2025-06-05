Bengaluru Stampede: DK Shivakumar Breaks Down On Camera As RCB's IPL Victory Parade Claims 11 Lives (Watch Video)

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL victory celebrations, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar addressed the media for the first time, expressing deep sorrow and anguish. Fighting back tears, Shivakumar called the incident a “heartbreaking moment” for Karnataka and lamented the loss of young lives in particular. “We must learn an administrative lesson. Let the opposition do politics on dead bodies. I will list how many dead bodies they have done politics on. But it hurts to see the little children. I have seen their pain,” he said. The Deputy Chief Minister extended an apology over the tragedy, admitting that the turnout far exceeded expectations. According to him, while the stadium has a capacity of around 35,000, more than three lakh people gathered for the celebration.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar breaks down as he comes out to address the media for the first time after the #BengaluruStampede. pic.twitter.com/1GDMZOBAm4 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

In response to the tragedy, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a press conference, confirmed that the government would also provide free medical treatment for those injured in the stampede. “A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each of the deceased. We will also provide free treatment to the injured,” said Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister further ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and directed officials to submit a report within 15 days. “Appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible,” he stated in a post on X. Expressing his profound sorrow, the Chief Minister emphasized that the tragedy should never have occurred. “The government will extend all necessary assistance, including transportation for the injured. This is not the time to indulge in politics,” he added.

