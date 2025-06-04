Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation for Families of Deceased, Free Treatment for Injured

At least 11 people died and 33 others were injured after a stampede broke out near M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed. The incident occurred before the felicitation ceremony began as thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate the team’s first IPL title win in 18 years. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister called the incident a major tragedy and announced financial support for the victims' families. “The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. Free treatment will be provided to the injured,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Crowds had assembled outside both Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium to welcome the RCB team. An open-top bus parade was initially planned but later cancelled due to crowd control concerns. Despite warnings by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, fans continued to flood the area, leading to chaos and tragedy.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah posted a message on X expressing his shock over the tragedy. “Several people lost their lives and others were seriously injured. The pain of this tragedy has even erased the joy of victory,” he said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The chief minister added that the RCB team had not been allowed to proceed with the parade because of fears that a stampede might occur.

“The accident happened despite precautions. I appeal to the public to remember that life is more important than excitement. Safety must be given the highest priority,” he said.

