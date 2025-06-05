Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy: One-Man Commission to Submit Report in 30 Days, Says CM Siddaramaiah (Watch Video)

RCB had a victory pared near M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate their first ever win in IPL 2025. Over thousand people were present to welcome RCB team. However this grand event turned into a chaos as the stampeded took place claiming life of 11 people. Following the incident Bengaluru Police have registered a suo motu case against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event management company. On Thursday , Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing the recent stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, said, 'The cabinet, in its wisdom, has decided to entrust the inquiry into the tragedy to a one-man Judicial Commission.'

"This one-man Judicial Commission will be headed by retired Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Michael Cunha, and has directed the commission to submit its report within 30 days. I have also instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the RCB representatives and DNA event managers...," He added.

Karnataka government has appointed district magistrate G Jagadeesha to investigate the incident. He visited the stadium on Thursday and inspected the entry gates where the stampede took place. Jagadeesha reportedly said he began the inquiry immediately and is expected to submit a detailed report to the state government within 15 days. As part of the investigation, CCTV footage and other visuals from the stadium area will be examined. Statements will be collected from families of those who died or were injured. The public has also been invited to give their statements on June 13 between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm. A list of police personnel who were on duty during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations is being compiled. These officers will be asked to provide their accounts of the incident.

In response to the tragedy, RCB has announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation for each of the families of the deceased. The team also launched an initiative called "RCB Cares" to support those injured in the stampede. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced a separate Rs 10 lakh compensation for each of the 11 victims’ families.