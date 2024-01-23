Bengaluru tech firms association reminds Shivakumar of commitment on resolving issues

Bengaluru, Jan 23 The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) in Bengaluru has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reminded him of his assurances to fulfill their key demands in 100 days.

Taking to social media, the ORRCA said that Shivakumar, during his visit to ORR in September 2023 made a commitment to address the six key issues they raised as he called upon all government authorities and corporates to work collectively to enhance the 'Brand Bengaluru'.

The ORRCA has extended itself as a partner to Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Bengaluru Development Authority, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company, Directorate of Urban Land Transport, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

"While some efforts have been initiated by the BBMP to improve road infrastructure, minimal progress has been made, and major concerns persist. Urgently seeking intervention from Hon'ble DCM for service road improvement, pothole repairs, and more.

"Shivkumar sir, you had promised to visit ORR to review the transformation. We look forward to your visit to ORR to review the outcome of the 100 day commitment. We need your focus to transform ORR as a world class business and technology corridor," the ORRCA said.

In a letter to the Deputy CM on January 18, ORRCA had stated: "As a follow up to your commitment to a 100-day plan to address the key challenges faced by the ORR community, ORRCA management team had held discussions with Chief Commissioner of BBMP and his team on November 2, 2023, followed by a 50th-day review meeting with the BBMP Zonal Commissioner and other officers on December 20, 2023 in addition to other engagements with the Bengaluru Traffic Police to understand the plan to achieve 100 day targets.

"Regrettably, despite all efforts from ORRCA, the 100-day deadline has not been met. While some efforts have been initiated, minimal progress has been made and major concerns persist, as residents and businesses along the Outer Ring Road continue to face infrastructure challenges. With IT companies witnessing a return of employees to the office, while metro works picking up speed resulting in further narrowing of service roads and main road, the traffic delays and congestions are expected to increase on the ORR. We urgently seek your intervention to address the pressing need for service road improvement, pothole repairs, footpath encroachment removal and enhancements to ensure continuity, flyover asphalting, and a comprehensive action plan for the six focus areas."

Shivakumar has promised to uplift 22 arterial roads; address issues of service roads, potholes, footpaths and bus stops; action on illegal parking, encroachment and restriction of heavy vehicles; traffic management and enhanced surveillance; fast track progress and completion of the ORR Metro and continued investment in public transport and shared mobility solutions.

