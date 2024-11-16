Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 to host 2,500 plus startup attendees

Bengaluru, Nov 16 The 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, organised by Karnataka's Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology Department, is set to take place from November 19-21 at Bengaluru Palace here.

The BTS 2024 will host more than 2,500 startup attendees, said an official statement by the Karnataka IT and Biotechnology Department.

This year, the central theme of BTS, 'Breaking Boundaries', is being elevated to the next level with 'Unbound'.

BTS 2024 promises to be an unparalleled platform, especially for the startup ecosystem with a multitude of high-impact events, insights, and business opportunities.

The event is expected to bring together a vibrant community of more than 2,500 startup attendees from India and around the world.

A major highlight of the track will be a keynote by Nuseir Yassin, the celebrated digital storyteller and founder of Nas Daily, who will inspire audiences with his insights on storytelling, digital branding, and global engagement.

Some of the key speakers include Piyush Bansal, Co-Founder, Lenskart; Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel Partners and Chairman; Ashish Hemrajani, CEO, BookMyShow; Michael Langer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, T.Rx Capital; Pragya Mishra, Public Policy and Partnerships Lead for India, OpenAI; Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO, Razorpay; Aravind Sanka, Founder and CEO, Rapido; and many more innovators and founders.

The event is co-hosted by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and is driven by members of Karnataka's Vision Groups on IT and Electronics, Biotechnology, and Startups, in close coordination with industry associations like Nasscom, IESA, ABLE, US-India Business Council (USIBC) and AMCHAM.

The BTS 2024 conference will feature a dedicated three-day Startup Track hosted on the Founder's Stage, spotlighting key focus areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Space and Drones, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Direct-to-Consumer, B2B and Manufacturing, Healthtech, Rural Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Agritech, etc.

This Startup Track will also include a Startup Conclave on Day Three, where founders, industry leaders, and investors will come together to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the startup landscape.

BTS 2024 will recognise and celebrate the crucial contribution of Incubators and Accelerators in shaping India's vibrant startup landscape, through the Ecosystem Enabler Awards, which will be presented during the event's valedictory.

