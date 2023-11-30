Bengaluru Tech Summit: One passenger-one smart card soon, says BMRCL MD

Bengaluru, Nov 30 Passengers using different public transport like metro, cab and bus here can travel while using a single smart card, said Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parvez.

While speaking during a session on 'The C.A.S.E. for Future Mobility' at the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit-23' on Thursday he stated that the Union government has planned to introduce a single smart card for the passengers travelling in different public transports, and it will soon be one passenger-one card for different modes of public transport.

He added that it was a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to him, six City Corporations will get the facility soon.

"Bengaluru Metro was committed to ensure eco-friendly activities and in order to encourage eco-friendly traffic systems, metro stations were facilitated with two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicle charging units," he said.

Uber India Director Sanjay Chadha said the passengers should shift from cabs to public transport like buses to ensure free flow of traffic and to reduce traffic congestion. "Uber has introduced electric bus service in Mumbai and Delhi in this regard," he said and added that similar services will be introduced in Bengaluru too.

Prasanna Patwardhan, Chairman and Managing Director of Purple Mobility said the traffic and transport system has been turning eco-friendly in the last few years and was a good development. "With strengthened technology, the method of booking cabs, traffic administration, operations, and signal systems have become smart," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor