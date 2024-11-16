Bengaluru Tech Summit will be bigger & more impactful this year: IT & BT Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 16 Karnataka Minister for IT and BT Priyank Kharge said on Saturday that the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) will be held between November 19-21 which is going to be better, bigger and more impactful this year.

“The 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit will be inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with Deputy National Advisor U.S. and German Minister for Economic Affairs. There will be a delegation from 15 countries. Bengaluru is gearing up for Asia’s Largest Tech Conclave-the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024. At the heart of Karnataka's growth story lies its vibrant ecosystem of innovation and collaboration. This year, Bengaluru Tech Summit takes on the theme of being unbound, embracing the spirit of breaking boundaries and redefining what’s possible,” Minister Priyank Kharge told media persons in Speaking to media in Bengaluru,

The minister added that it serves as a pivotal platform where ideas converge, sparking groundbreaking advancements and fostering global partnerships.

“Karnataka remains steadfast in its commitment to technological excellence, strengthening its role as a leader in innovation and growth. I invite everyone to join us and feel the unbound energy that is shaping our future,” the minister said.

He said that a major highlight of the inaugural ceremony will be the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding with Switzerland and Finland and a Letter of Intent with the Sharjah Innovation Authority (UAE), fostering deeper global collaboration.

“BTS 2024 is set to host Delegations from over 15 countries, including Australia, the U.K., France, Austria, EU, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, and the U.S. These high-level delegations, featuring government officials, industry leaders, and innovators, will enrich the summit with diverse perspectives and collaborative opportunities,” Kharge stated.

He said that as part of this initiative, a dedicated bus shuttle service will operate during the event days, connecting Cubbon Park and Mantri Square metro stations to and from Bangalore Palace, offering attendees a sustainable and convenient travel option.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor