Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: FIR Registered Against Wife, In-Laws in Atul Subhash's Death

Marathahalli Police have registered an FIR in the suicide case of Atul Subhash. The complaint, filed by Atul's brother Bikas Kumar, accuses four people: Atul's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania. They are charged under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the BNS. Police are investigating the case.

"Around 8 months after my brother's wife separated from him, she filed a divorce case and framed many charges against my brother and our entire family under different acts and sections. Every law in India is for women, and not for men - my brother fought for this but he left us. Even in his suicide notes, he wrote that - "if I win from the system, devote my mortal remains in Ganga otherwise in a gutter outside the court", said victim's brother Bikas Kumar.

My brother did everything for her. Whatever has happened was unfortunate. If he had ever discussed it with me or our father - we would have helped him get out of this situation. I want to request the govt of India and the President - that justice must be done to my brother if he is with truth otherwise give me the proof to show that he is wrong. There should be a proper investigation against the judge who is named in my brother's suicide notes," he said further.

A 34-year-old AI engineer from Uttar Pradesh, Atul Subhash, was found dead by hanging at his Bengaluru residence on Monday, December 9. Atul, who worked at a private firm, left behind a 4.34-minute video clip and a 24-page death note. In these, he alleged harassment by his wife and her family members.