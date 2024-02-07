Bengaluru Teen Wins $400,000 Science Prize for Video on Cellular Reprogramming

Seventeen-year-old Sia Godika has won the 2023 Breakthrough Junior Challenge, an international science video competition, for her creative explanation of Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka's induced pluripotent stem cell technology. Inspired by her grandparents' struggles with cancer and neurological diseases, Godika's video, titled "Yamanaka Factors," depicts an elderly woman regaining her youth, highlighting the potential of cellular reprogramming in treating age-related and degenerative illnesses.

Grand Prize and Recognition:

Godika's victory comes with a $250,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 award for her science teacher, Arka Moulik, and a $100,000 lab for her school, Neev Academy, designed by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. This recognition adds to Godika's family's scientific achievements, following her brother Samay Godika's win in the same competition six years ago, TOI reported.

Breakthrough Junior Challenge:

The Breakthrough Junior Challenge, founded by tech giants like Sergey Brin and Mark Zuckerberg, aims to inspire young minds in science communication and creative thinking. This year, it attracted over 2,400 entries from 100 countries, showcasing diverse scientific concepts through engaging video formats.