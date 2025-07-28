Bengaluru: Three Women Followed and Chased by Men, Share Shocking Video

Bengaluru Viral Video: A video shared by an Instagram user has gone viral after it showed three women being followed by unknown men in Bengaluru. The incident has sparked anger online and renewed questions about women’s safety in public spaces. The video was posted by user @suha_hana88 and shows the women sitting inside an auto, visibly shaken, as they describe how three men allegedly followed them across the city.

According to the post, the incident began after the women visited Rameshwaram Cafe early in the morning. While walking through JP Nagar, they noticed three men trailing them on foot. Moments later, the men got into a car and resumed the chase.

“Just before our Rapido came, they pulled up and stopped their car right in front of us. The moment we got on the Rapido, they started chasing us in that same car,” one of the women said in the video. She added that the auto driver showed no concern despite their distress.

The women eventually lost the car in traffic and reached home safely. One of them said they were left traumatised by the experience. “Now we’re going to sleep because it was just too much trauma,” she said at the end of the clip.

Many users shared similar experiences and raised concerns over the lack of safety in public spaces.

One user commented, “This is normal in Gurgaon too. My wife had a similar experience and refused to stay there. We moved to Mumbai.”

Another urged women to stay cautious. “If you are being followed, avoid heading straight home. Try to stay in crowded areas. If needed, go directly to a police station. That alone may stop the stalkers,” the user wrote.

Police have not yet released an official statement on the incident. No case has been registered as of Monday evening.