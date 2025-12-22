Bengaluru to have 175 km of Metro network by December 2027: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 22 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the state government is expanding the Metro network in Bengaluru to tackle traffic congestion, and by December 2027, a total of 175 km of Metro routes will be operational in the city.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing Metro projects with officials at the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) (BMRCL) office, Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Urban Development Minister, said that at present, 96 km of Metro routes are operational.

After the current government came to power, the Yellow Line (R. V. Road and Bommasandra) was commissioned, adding 24 km to the network, he stated.

"About one lakh commuters are travelling on this route, and traffic police have informed us that congestion has reduced by 30 per cent along this corridor," he said.

Shivakumar said that 41 km of Metro routes will be commissioned in 2026, and by December 2027, another 38 km, including the airport line, will be made operational.

"With this, Bengaluru will have a total of 175 km of Metro routes in operation," he said.

"In addition, we are planning extensions up to Tavarekere on Magadi Road, and towards Hoskote, Bidadi, and Nelamangala in the outskirts of Bengaluru city. Work has been taken up on one side, while DPRs are being prepared for the remaining stretches," he added.

Shivakumar said that tenders will be floated next month for around 100 km of Metro works under Phase III, including elevated corridors with double-decker structures.

"We are speeding up the works to ease traffic congestion and make commuting convenient for the public. Officials have been instructed to acquire more land near Metro stations to facilitate commercial activities and provide parking facilities," he said.

Providing details, he said the Phase III project, estimated at Rs 25,311 crore, will be funded through a loan of Rs 15,600 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"Separate tenders worth Rs 9,700 crore for the elevated corridor will also be floated in January," he said.

Asked whether the entire Phase III alignment would be elevated, Shivakumar said all routes under Phase III will be constructed as elevated double-decker corridors.

"We are trying to finalise land for a Metro station near Tavarekere. Since people travelling from Hassan use this route, it has been decided to have a double-decker corridor here as well," he said.

