Bengaluru Tops Congestion Rankings, Mumbai Comes in Second Says TQI Study

The IT city Bengaluru scored an alarming high in the extreme congestion category. According to the Traffic Quality Index (TQI) data, B’luru was found to be the country’s most congested city where scores range from 800 to 1000.

After Bengaluru, Mumbai is ranked the second most congested city with 787 points, while Delhi and Hyderabad with scores of 747 and 718 respectively.

The Jt. Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anucheth MN highlighted that AI-powered cameras too have failed to manage the intense traffic during peak hours, i.e., mostly 6 pm when congestion peaks. Anucheth MN said, “We operate around 9k CCTV cameras, and the data collected feeds into map-based services to help develop solutions. But traffic management remains a formidable task mainly during rush hour and in the monsoon season.” And, hence, the traffic department is planning to introduce advanced tech-based traffic stimulators at 55 key junctions.

The experts suggested that Bengaluru’s congestion requires a tailored solution. Building tunnel roads, elevated corridors, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to fill critical gaps in Bengaluru’s transport framework. The focus should be on enhancing public transport- doubling the number of buses and improving footpaths.