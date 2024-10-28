Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving; Book 314 Cases in Citywide Special Drive

Bengaluru traffic police registered 314 cases against drivers caught under the influence of alcohol during a special enforcement drive across the city. Conducted from October 21 to October 27, the drive saw officers checking a total of 25,383 vehicles, according to police reports on Monday.

The special drive aimed to curb the menace of drunk driving and enhance road safety in Bengaluru," stated M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Bengaluru. Anucheth said that the Traffic Police Department will continue such operations to enforce traffic rules.

The recent drive led to 314 cases being filed against drivers found under the influence of alcohol.

