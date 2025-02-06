Bengaluru Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Aero India Show 2025; Check Restrictions and Diversions

Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory for the upcoming Aero India 2025 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station scheduled from February 10 to 14. Police imposed restrictions for vehicles and route out diversions in the city for smooth travel for commuters during the event.

The traffic arrangements have been put in place to avoid untoward incidents and smooth the flow of vehicular traffic during the event. The traffic restrictions will be imposed on February 10 from 5 am to 10 pm which will continue until February 14. The Bengaluru Traffic Police argued attendees to use the free parking services at the G K V K campus and use maximum public transport to avoid jams.

One-Way Roads:

Nitte Meenakshi College Road: East to West

Bengaluru Main Road: West to East

Parking:

Free Parking: Available at GKVK campus with free BMTC AC shuttle service to the event. Visitors are strongly encouraged to utilise this option.

Paid Parking:

ADVA (Air Display Viewing Area): Entry from Gates 8 & 9

Domestic Area: Entry from Gate 5

Suggested Routes: Detailed route suggestions are provided in the advisory for visitors approaching from different parts of Bengaluru (East, West, South).

Alternative Route to Kempegowda International Airport: Specific routes are suggested to avoid congestion around the event venue.

Prohibited Movement:

Trucks, private buses, and heavy goods vehicles are restricted on several key roads.

Parking is prohibited on many roads surrounding the event venue.

Important Notes:

Visitors are advised to scan the QR code on their tickets/passes to determine the entry gate and plan their travel accordingly.

Utilizing the free parking at GKVK and the shuttle service is highly recommended.

Preparations are on for Aero India 2025, which is the 15th edition this year of Asia's top aerospace exhibition.