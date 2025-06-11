Bengaluru Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Touching Live Electric Pole In Narayanaghatta Village

In a heart-wrenching incident, an 11-year-old girl named Tanishka lost her life after accidentally coming into contact with a live electric pole near her home in Narayanaghatta village, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The incident occurred while Tanishka was playing outside. According to eyewitnesses, she touched the pole, which was allegedly live due to faulty wiring or exposed connections.

The young girl collapsed immediately and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Despite the doctors' best efforts, she could not be revived. Grief and outrage swept through the village following the tragic event. Locals blamed the incident on the poor maintenance of electrical infrastructure in the area. Residents alleged that complaints about faulty or exposed electric poles had been made earlier but were not addressed by the concerned authorities. Authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the matter. Officials from the electricity department visited the site and assured that the issue will be thoroughly examined.