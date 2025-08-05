Bengaluru Transport Strike: KSRTC Workers Demand Arrears, Bus Services Hit as Unions Protest Over Pay - Key Details Inside

Public transportation in Karnataka is set to face significant disruptions starting Tuesday, August 5, as workers from the state’s road transport bodies — including the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) — begin an indefinite strike. In preparation for the anticipated crisis, the state government has issued a notice urging IT firms, especially in Bengaluru, to permit employees to work remotely. The advisory, dated August 2 and signed by Dr. N.V. Prasad, the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, was sent to the IT Department with instructions to circulate the message to all relevant tech companies.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Security heightened as transport workers of all the four road transport corporations in the state (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) decided to go on a statewide strike from today to press for their various demands. pic.twitter.com/Gu54VkSiKS — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Government Recommends WFH to Ease Pressure on City's Transit System

The administration hopes that reducing commuter volumes through work-from-home arrangements will relieve pressure on alternative travel modes and decrease road congestion in Bengaluru. The strike was announced by the Joint Action Committee representing transport unions, which cites two unfulfilled demands: clearing 38 months of unpaid salary arrears amounting to ₹1,785 crore, and implementing a 25% wage increase effective from January 2024. A government proposal offering ₹718 crore to settle 14 months of arrears was firmly rejected by the unions. According to a Deccan Herald report, union leaders argue that the salary hike is both justified and long overdue.

Bengaluru's Daily Commuters to Bear Brunt of Strike Fallout

The strike is likely to affect state-operated transportation services throughout Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, where millions rely on buses daily. Despite a Karnataka High Court directive barring workers from going on strike, union leaders remain determined to proceed. The walkout is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. on August 5. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the unions’ list of demands “unreasonable,” citing the severe financial strain on transport agencies, which are already grappling with a ₹4,000 crore debt. He also reminded the public that a 15% salary increase was already approved and implemented in March 2023.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | People face problems as transport workers of all the four road transport corporations in the state (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) decided to go on a statewide strike from today to press for their various demands. pic.twitter.com/ufxNImtc3E — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

State Appeals for Public Support Amid Ongoing Deadlock

As uncertainty looms, the government has appealed to the public for patience and cooperation, warning that travel across the state could be seriously affected until the dispute is resolved. With no sign of a compromise in sight, commuters are being urged to plan accordingly and use alternative modes of transport wherever possible. Authorities continue to engage with union representatives to reach a settlement, but with both sides holding firm, the strike could drag on, crippling public mobility across Karnataka and especially paralysing Bengaluru’s already overburdened road network.