Bengaluru: TV actress 'sexually harassed' on Facebook; accused arrested

Bengaluru, Nov 4 Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested a private company employee on charges of sexually harassing a television actress who has acted in several Kannada and Telugu serials.

The accused was identified as Naveen K. Mon, a delivery manager working with Templeton and Partner Company in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The incident was reported from the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station limits.

Based on the complaint filed by the 41-year-old actress, police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

The actress resides with her husband, mother, and daughter in her own house in Annapoorneshwari Nagar and has acted in several Kannada and Telugu serials.

In the police complaint, the actress said that she received a friend request from the accused on Facebook, which she did not accept.

Irked over the fact, the accused began sending vulgar messages to her every day on Messenger, the police said.

The actress said in the complaint that she warned him not to send such messages again. However, when he continued to send obscene messages, she blocked his ID.

"The accused then created different accounts and continued to send vulgar messages and his obscene videos. Despite repeated warnings from the actress, he persisted in sending obscene and offensive messages," the police said.

On November 1, after receiving another obscene message, the actress asked him to meet her at a restaurant in the Nagarbhavi area. She met him there and warned him not to harass her again. However, the accused ignored her warning and continued his harassment.

Following this, the actress approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Notably, in the fan murder case, the victim, Renukaswamy, was allegedly brutally killed by Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, for sending a vulgar message to Pavithra Gowda.

