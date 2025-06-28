Bengaluru woman booked for killing pet dog on pretext of black magic

Bengaluru, June 28 The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against a young woman from West Bengal for allegedly killing her pet dog as part of a black magic ritual, officials said on Saturday.

The incident has been reported from the Mahadevapura police station limits in Bengaluru.

The FIR has been registered against Triparna Paik and another individual.

The complaint was filed by Rudresh Kumar K.L., an Assistant Health Director with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

According to the police, the decomposed body of the dog was recovered from the woman's flat.

The dog's throat had been slit, and its body was covered with a cloth.

Investigators believe that the dog was killed four days ago, and the body had started to decay and emit a foul odour.

The incident came to light when residents of the apartment complex complained of a strong stench in the premises.

Upon entering the woman's flat along with the authorities, the police reportedly found evidence of ritualistic worship.

The police also discovered the letter "Shree" written on the ground around the dog's body in all directions.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had four pet dogs, one of which had gone missing earlier.

It is now suspected that the missing dogs might also have been sacrificed.

The FIR has been filed under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 226 (attempt to commit suicide to compel or restrain a public servant from discharging duty), 325 (mischief by killing an animal), 3(5) (common intention to commit a criminal act), 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

The FIR states that members of the Akme Ballet Apartment Association, along with officials, had visited the flat after complaints of the foul smell.

When they confronted the woman, she allegedly tried to prevent them from entering.

Later, the police and authorities entered the flat and found that two of her pet dogs were in a poor condition.

The woman had falsely claimed that one of the dogs had gone outside.

Eventually, the police and authorities discovered the body of the dog in one of the rooms.

Upon questioning by the police, the accused allegedly threatened to commit suicide, according to the FIR.

The police said they would take the woman into custody for further questioning.

Investigation is underway.

