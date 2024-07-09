Bengaluru Women Auto-preneurs Earn Rs 42 Lakhs Through Namma Yatri Mahila Shakti Program

Nearly 100 women drivers have collectively earned Rs. 42 lakhs through the Namma Yatri's Mahila Shakti Auto Driving Program. The program is transforming the lives of women in Bengaluru. The program aims to empower women drivers to achieve financial independence, flexibility, and respect in their work while creating a safer and more inclusive city. The initiative recently recognized its top women drivers in a ceremony presided over by Dr. Ramalinga Reddy, Transport and Muzrai Minister of Karnataka. Dr. Ramalinga Reddy, Transport Minister and Muzrai Minister of Karnataka stated, "In Karnataka, these women auto drivers, are not only earning a livelihood but also reshaping societal norms. Their presence on roads brings a new dimension to urban mobility, fostering a safer and more welcoming environment for all. The initiative is a testament to the strength and resilience of women, and government is committed to supporting their journey towards empowerment."

It is to be noted that since its inception, the Mahila Shakti program has trained and empowered many women to become auto drivers. These drivers have earned Rs. 42 lakhs together and driven more than 400,000 kilometers. This program is not just about providing jobs; it's about promoting gender-responsive mobility, financial independence, and flexible job opportunities for women in Bengaluru. The initiative is breaking down barriers, and allowing women to contribute meaningfully to the city's transportation ecosystem while gaining respect and recognition in their communities.

The Mahila Shakti program offers a comprehensive, free one-month training that covers electric auto driving, traffic regulations, app usage, and customer service skills. The stories of women are truly inspiring. Pallavi joined the Mahila Shakti program to secure funds for her son's medical expenses. Through her hard work and the support of the program, she has saved enough money for his treatment, lifting a significant burden from her shoulders. Rajalakshmi, who left a physically demanding job as a delivery person, found independence and flexibility as an auto driver.

Since joining Namma Yatri six months ago, she has earned Rs. 1.75 lakh without any commission, allowing her to balance work and family life more effectively. Tabassum’s journey from driver to trainer showcases the potential for growth within the program. With the support of Mahila Shakti, she has cleared her debts and is now saving to purchase her auto this month, inspiring others with her determination and success. amma Yatri is an open mobility app, developed by Juspay Technologies with the vision of empowering drivers to offer their services to citizens without any intermediaries. To date, drivers have completed over 11 million trips, earning more than Rs 167 crore without any commissions. Namma Yatri has nearly 1 lakh registered drivers and more than 20 lakh registered riders.