Bengaluru’s airport-like railway terminal to start operations from tonight

Bengaluru’s airport-like railway terminal at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru will begin operations on Monday night. An official of the South Western Railway (SWR) was quoted as saying, “Without any grand inauguration the station will be opened for the public where the Banaswadi-Ernakulam Express (train number 12684) will be the first to run from the terminal at 7 pm on Monday.”

The Rs 314-crore Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Byappanahalli, which was waiting for a grand inauguration for the last 14 months, is expected to be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later. The new terminal, which was sanctioned in 2015-16, has missed numerous deadlines. The terminal was supposed to be completed in December 2018, but was finished in March 2021.The new terminal will decongest the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) and Yesvantpur railway stations. After missing several deadlines, it was completed in March 2021 and since then has been awaiting its inauguration.

