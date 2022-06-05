Bengaluru's new 315 crore Baiyappanahalli Terminal to provide passengers with an airport-like experience

After a year long wait, the Sir MV Terminal at Baiyappanahalli is all set to resume operations and now a video of the terminal has gone viral on social media. The station which is named after Bharat Ratna recipient Sir M Visvesvaraya, is built at a cost of Rs 315 crore. Despite its completion last year, the terminal was not in commercial use.The Sir MV Terminal is inspired by the architecture of the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli.

The terminal will cater to 50,000 passengers commuting in 50 different trains.The centrally air-conditioned terminal has a real-time passenger information system, VIP lounge, and a food court. It also has a water recycling plant of four-lakh-litre capacity and a provision for rainwater harvesting.It has a large parking space which can accommodate up to 250 four-wheelers and 900 two-wheelers. The South Western Railway has plans to operate 32 pairs of trains from the terminal. Officials say the train services will be gradually increased in the coming days. Trains will start plying from Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli railway terminal on 6 June.

