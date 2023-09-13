Bengaluru's Terminal 2 unveils the plant kingdom itself

There is a festive atmosphere...the plane just arrived from Saudi Arabia...the passengers who arrived on this plane were greeted with a bouquet of flowers and cheers, all of which were found at the much-awaited Kempegowda International Airport and there was an atmosphere of excitement. Terminal-2 was started to decongest the Kempegowda International Airport.

A total of 212 passengers were on board a Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah - SV 866 - which arrived at the New South Parallel Runway, ten minutes before its scheduled arrival. It was the first to arrive at T2. Its return flight to Jeddah (SV 867) was also the first to depart from T2 at 11.50 a.m. A grand programme with Dollu Kunitha and Yakshagana artists was staged at the entry of Gate One to welcome passengers arriving on the first international flight.

Yes, Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport has been inaugurated today. Terminal 2 was supposed to be operational earlier. It was postponed due to some technical reasons. Terminal 2 is now operational The newly designed, attractive terminal of the international airport. Terminal-2 operation was scheduled for August 31st. The flight from Saudi Arabia landed at Terminal 2 at 10.45 this morning. The passengers who landed for the first time were received with a grand welcome.

IndiGo was the first Indian airline to start international operations from T2. A majority of the flyers who arrived on the first flight were Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka who had gone to Mecca.

Another attraction of the airport is that it is built on the four pillars of sustainability, technology, art, and culture. Endangered plants, hundreds of years old trees, and many species of trees can be found at Terminal-2. In particular, the small waterfall of the flora is very beautifully built and has attracted everyone.

It is special that bamboo has been used for stairs, pillars, and railings. Bamboo has been used along a total length of 923 km. - This is the first time that engineers have used bamboo, which is fire resistant and durable - officials informed.

Along with all these, Anupama Hoskere's wooden puppets, Krishnaraj Chonat's boarding pier artworks, leather puppets, and Gunduraj's artworks are attracting travelers a lot. All in all, the much-awaited Terminal 2 has started operations and it has brought happiness to the passengers.

