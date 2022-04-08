BEST to introduce ATM-cum-bill payment kiosks inside buses

ATM-cum-bill payment kiosk will be started in Best Bus. Now you can pay your utility bills and withdraw and deposit money while traveling in the red bus operated by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST). Work is underway and plans are being finalized to set up ATM-cum-bill payment kiosks in buses. On April 7, BEST launched the country's first multipurpose mobile van, which will run across the city and accept a variety of utility bill payments from the public.

According to BEST officials, they will install these kiosk machines on all their buses. Confirming this, Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST, said, "We are developing a system in which we can install kiosks in BEST buses, which can be used by passengers to pay their bills." We are also looking into whether facilities like ATMs can be used in these kiosks. '

The idea is that passengers traveling on this BEST bus can pay various utility bills like electricity, gas, water, property and municipal taxes through these kiosks. The machine can also act as an ATM if it has the facility to withdraw and deposit money. Conductors who carry cash every day can also deposit their money directly into BEST's account.