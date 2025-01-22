Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Amit Shah Hails 10 Years of BBBP Programme, Says 'It Gives a New Dimension to Rights and Respect of Daughters'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday celebrated the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that it gave a new dimension to the rights, education and respect of daughters.

"The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, started a decade ago under the leadership of Modi ji, has today become a mass movement. #10YearsOfBBBP gave a new dimension to the rights, education and respect of daughters.

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में एक दशक पहले शुरू हुई 'बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढाओ' योजना आज एक जनांदोलन बन चुकी है।#10YearsOfBBBP ने बेटियों के अधिकार, शिक्षा व सम्मान को नया आयाम दिया। आज विद्यालयों में बेटियों के नामांकन दर में बढ़ोतरी व लिंगानुपात में अभूतपूर्व सुधार हुआ है। आज बेटियाँ हर… pic.twitter.com/BqMNcTgTcZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 22, 2025

The 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) program was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, in Panipat, Haryana. The initiative focuses on addressing the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and other issues related to women's empowerment, aiming to improve the status of women across their entire life cycle.

Today there has been an increase in the enrollment rate of girls in schools and an unprecedented improvement in the sex ratio. Today daughters are increasing the prestige of the country by playing a leading role in every field, said in a post X.