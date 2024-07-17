Better to engage people than hitting the streets: Digvijaya Singh's advice to Youth Congress

Bhopal, July 17 Protesting over the alleged irregularities in the nursing colleges exams, the youth wing of the Madhya Pradesh Congress got some advice from its veteran leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Singh, who led the Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh earlier, said it's better to engage people with issues rather than hitting the streets. He said the Youth Congress should be fully aware of the issue and involve the affected persons, otherwise "no matter how strong the protest, you can't get public support".

Singh made this statement while addressing a gathering of the NSUI (National Students Union of India) during a protest against an alleged scam in the nursing colleges exams in Jabalpur on Tuesday. "You first need to understand the issue being raised and it's connection with the people," he said.

Singh first asked, "Is there anyone affected by the nursing colleges scam?" Finding no one in the crowd, Singh said, "If the people affected by the issue are not part of your protest, then it won't be successful."

He then asked NSUI leaders to establish the organisation in every village and get involved with the people and their issues. Singh advised the Congress workers to apply the RSS' style.

"We criticise the RSS because we follow different ideologies, but I accept that their (RSS) working style is more attractive. They won't protest on the roads but engage with the people. They apply mind games," Singh said and added that the Congress workers should also follow their style.

