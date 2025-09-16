Bettiah Kidnapping: 6-Year-Old Child Abducted From Bihar School by Man Posing as Parent, Rescued Within 6 Hours

A 6-year-old student kidnapped from a private school in the Lauriya Road area of Bihar's Bettiah was rescued safely within just six hours by police, who also arrested the kidnapper at Gorakhpur railway station. The entire operation was personally supervised by Bettiah SP Dr Shaurya Suman, whose promptness and strategic planning saved the child’s life.

The incident began when SP Suman’s wife, a senior railway officer, was returning from the Prime Minister’s Bihar tour. Around the same time, the student was abducted from the school. Upon receiving the information, the police investigation revealed that the kidnapper abducted the child from the school, calling the teacher and pretending to be the child's parent.

The police formed a team and traced the kidnapper, who was heading towards Gorakhpur with the child, and his location was traced near Gorakhpur railway station.

At this point, SP Suman contacted his wife, who was en route to Gorakhpur. She quickly coordinated with Gorakhpur RPF and railway officials. Even before the Bettiah Police team, led by SDPO Vivek Deep, could reach Gorakhpur, the railway police and local administration cordoned off the station and apprehended the kidnapper based on the mobile location. The kidnapped student was safely taken into police custody.

"The information about the kidnapping of a 6-year-old child was received. When we started investigating, we learned that from a local school where the child studied, someone had kidnapped him," SP Shaurya Suman told the news agency IANS.

"The information about the kidnapping of a 6-year-old child was received. When we started investigating, we learned that from a local school where the child studied, someone had kidnapped him. As soon as we got this information, we spoke with…

"As soon as we got this information, we spoke with the family to gather every detail they had...From the technical inputs, we learned that a phone call was made to the school teacher, where the caller pretended to be the child’s parent, asking the teacher to let him take the child," he added. According to SP kidnapper was known to child and his family. Further investigation is underway.