Betul road accident: Prez condoles deaths, CM annouce ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of dead, injured

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday condoled the deaths of 11 persons in a horrific bus accident in the Jhallar police station area of Betul.

The chief minister tweeted, "I have just received news of the horrific road accident in the Jhallar area of Betul district. I pray to the Almighty that may the people, who lost their lives in this tragic incident, find eternal peace. Our government stands in support of the kin of the departed souls in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the accident. A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's office read, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each (of the) deceased. Rs 50,000 (each) would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi."

The chief minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 10,000 each for the injured. "The next-of-kin of the deceased in the horrific road accident will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each while the injured will be provided Rs 10,000 each," the CM tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu also tweeted about the incident condoling the loss of lives. "I am deeply saddened by the news that many lives, including those of women and children, were lost in the road accident in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident."

At least 11 persons lost their lives and scores more were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a car near Jhallar police station in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Betul Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad said, "One injured person was admitted to a hospital."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor