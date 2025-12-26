Beyond big cats: Birds bring national attention to Barnawapara Sanctuary

Balodabazar, (Chhattisgarh) Dec 26 The mornings of Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary are set to be defined not just by rustling leaves and forest calls, but by the careful counting of wings.

For the first time ever, Barnawapara will host a national-level bird survey - “Bird Survey 2026”, scheduled from January 16 to 18, 2026 - marking a significant milestone in Chhattisgarh’s journey towards bird conservation, citizen science, and sustainable eco-tourism.

The entire exercise will be more than just a survey. It will be the beginning of a new conservation narrative for the state. It will be an exercise where birds take centre stage along with valuable wildlife like leopards and deer.

According to officials, the enthusiasm for Bird Survey 2026 has exceeded expectations. A total of 192 applications were received from across the country. This underlines the fact that Barnawapara’s reputation is growing among birdwatchers and researchers.

Officials informed that after a detailed selection process, 80 participants from 12 Indian states have been shortlisted. They will be taking part in the survey.

Among them, 36 participants are from Chhattisgarh, highlighting a rising interest in birding and nature studies within the state itself. The remaining participants represent diverse ecological regions of India, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala - bringing a wide range of expertise and perspectives to the survey.

Speaking to the media, DFO Ganveer Dhammshil said, “Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary represents the biodiversity of central Chhattisgarh. Its unique combination of sal forests, mixed forests, grasslands, and water sources provides ideal habitats for birds. The first-ever Bird Survey 2026 is a significant step toward scientific documentation of avian diversity here. The data generated will support future management plans, conservation strategies, and research - especially for species showing declining trends. This initiative will also strengthen community participation and help establish Barnawapara as an emerging national birding destination.”

In fact, Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary has already hosted biodiversity-focused events such as butterfly meets. But now it is being observed that Bird Survey 2026 is its first formal and large-scale initiative dedicated exclusively to birds.

The overwhelming response clearly indicates that Barnawapara is emerging as an important birding hotspot on India’s conservation map.

Barnawapara, which has often been known for larger mammals, is in fact a growing destination for scores of bird species. Its unique landscape - comprising sal forests, mixed forests, grasslands, wetlands, and seasonal water bodies - creates an ideal mosaic of habitats for both resident and migratory birds.

Waterbirds gather around reservoirs, grassland species thrive in open plains, and rare forest birds find shelter in dense woodland, making Barnawapara a complete and diverse birding landscape.

The goal of Bird Survey 2026 goes far beyond simply listing species. The main objectives include scientific documentation of bird diversity and identifying rare, threatened, or declining species.

Similarly, creating a strong data foundation for conservation strategies and linking local data to global platforms are also important objectives.

Moreover, it is also important to engage local communities and youth in conservation practice.

The survey is also rooted in the principles of Citizen Science. Experts and nature enthusiasts will have an opportunity to collectively contribute towards long-term conservation goals.

Participants will be involved in intensive field-based learning. The exercise will include field survey methodologies. It will also see the process of bird identification by sight, call, and behaviour. Moreover, data collection and analysis will also be an important step.

Uploading observations on the eBird platform will also be included in the event. Importantly, practical conservation principles will also be in focus.

The survey is being organised with the support of Birds & Wildlife of Chhattisgarh, with technical integration through eBird. What is to be ensured is that the data collected meets international standards.

Every observation recorded during the survey will be part of the global eBird database, say officials. This will allow international researchers, conservation organisations, and policymakers to access and analyse Barnawapara’s avian data. This will support future forest management plans, biodiversity studies, and climate change research.

Experts are of the view that initiatives like this play a crucial role in nurturing a birding culture. According to them, birdwatching connects environmental education, conservation awareness, and livelihood opportunities.

Experts further say that in regions like Barnawapara, growing birding activity can result in job opportunities for local nature guides, growth of homestays and eco-resorts, and inspiration for youth to pursue nature-based careers

The survey is a major step towards positioning Baranwapara as a prominent birding destination in central India.

There is no denying that several bird species are facing population declines. So, timely and accurate data is critical. Bird Survey 2026 will go a long way in identifying vulnerable species.

Moreover, the survey will help monitor population trends. It will provide key inputs for future conservation measures. Long-term ecological planning will also result from whatever inputs are collected.

