Bhagalpur Tragedy: 5 Kanwariyas Killed in Bihar as Pickup Van Carrying DJ Overturns After Hitting Live Wire on Shahkund-Sultanganj Road

Five Kanwariyas were killed, and others were injured on Sunday night, August 3, as a pickup van overturned on Shahkund-Sultanganj Road in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. The accident took place near Belthu village on Shahkund-Sultanganj road when the vehicle was travelling to Sultanganj for Ganga snan on the last Monday (Somwar) of Sawan 2025.

According to reports, the accident occurred when devotees were sitting on the top of a vehicle loaded with a DJ music system, which came into contact with a high-voltage live wire, resulting in the deaths of five kanwariyas and two injuries. The injured person are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Maratha Agitator Manoj Jarange Patil Survives Scary Lift Accident in Beed Hospital (Watch Video).

According to local police, a group of devotees was travelling to Jayesthgaur Nathsthan to offer Ganga water on the last Monday of Shrawani Mela. Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred at around 1 am when the victims touched the live wire.

The vehicle driver managed to get out of the mud after the sound system came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension power line.