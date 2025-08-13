Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi on Body: Hapur Man Earned Place Name in India Book of Records

Abhishek Gautam, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, has tattooed the names of 631 soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty across his body. Gautam’s body also displays images of legendary freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Laxmi Bai, Shivaji, and national landmarks like India Gate, turning him into what many have called a “Living Wall Memorial”.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Short Speeches, Quotes and Essay Ideas for Students to Deliver on 15 August.

Gautam’s journey began in 2018, inspired by an incident during a bike trip to Leh-Ladakh when his friend’s life was saved by Indian Army soldiers. Deeply moved, he spent nearly a year researching the names of the Kargil War martyrs and meeting their families.

#WATCH | Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Gautam from Hapur has tattooed the names of 559 soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, on his body. There are also images of Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Laxmi Bai, Shivaji and India Gate, among others, on his body.… pic.twitter.com/X2dnGADoKb — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

He then contacted a tattoo artist in Delhi to carefully ink each name and image onto his back and hands—a process that took countless hours and exceptional commitment. Despite medical warnings about the risks of getting such extensive body art, Gautam went ahead with his tribute, determined to create a lasting memorial to the nation’s defenders.

The India Book of Records formally recognised his dedication and awarded him for this extraordinary act of patriotism and remembrance. Gautam is an interior designer.