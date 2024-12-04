Bhagat Singh’s birthplace being developed as iconic tourist destination

Khatkar Kalan, Dec 4 The birthplace of revolutionary Bhagat Singh, just outside Banga town in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab is being developed as an iconic tourist destination of global standards.

This development is being done as part of the Special Assistance to States/ Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, under which the government of India, has approved 40 projects across 23 states to develop them as iconic tourist centres of global standards.

The Heritage Street which will be developed in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar seeks to amplify the tribute to the Indian hero and to Indian freedom. The street will connect the museum of Bhagat Singh to his ancestral home.

Khatkar Kalan, with an enduring connect to India’s freedom struggle, will forever be associated with Bhagat Singh as his ancestral place. The Khatkar Kalan house, which today stands as a protected monument, was built by Bhagat Singh’s great-grandfather Sardar Fateh Singh in 1858.

It was declared a monument under the ‘Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act’ (1964) in 1982.

The proposed heritage street will connect the museum of Bhagat Singh to his ancestral home, featuring immersive experiences, live performances, and historical recreations.

This initiative will vividly portray Bhagat Singh's bravery and the nation's fight for Independence, inspiring patriotism and national pride.

Experiences like live fire portraying the legendary flame of freedom, voice of valour, 3D-set creation with live performances, a 1900’s setup of a village in Punjab, infographics, sitting spaces, and signages.

Along with these, facade lighting on the ancestral house of Bhagat Singh, lighting sculptures, freedom sculptures, and the Indian flag will be installed. A musical fountain show will be created to provide a delightful experience to the visitors.

A museum has already been developed for the public near his ancestral house. To amplify this tribute to the freedom fighter, a Heritage Street is being proposed, beginning from the museum to the ancestral house witnessing an expansive experience of valour, courage and culture. The street will offer varied experiences to the visitors who will pass by from immersive spaces to live performances.

The 40 projects in 23 states, worth Rs 3,295.76 crore will foster local economies and create employment through sustainable tourism.

From decongesting popular sites, integrating advanced technologies, and promoting sustainable practices, to encouraging public-private partnerships to enhance infrastructure and visitor experiences, a host of measures will be undertaken to ensure a world-class experience for everyone who wishes to experience India’s natural, cultural and historic grandeur, an official statement said.

