Bhagavad Gita a solution to global challenges: Amit Shah

Kurukshetra, Dec 22 Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday underscored the timeless wisdom embedded in the Bhagavad Gita as a solution to individual, societal, national, and global challenges.

While addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra -- in the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) -- Shah not only lauded the Manohar Lal Khattar-led the government to elevate cultural harmony globally through the IGM since 2016 but also highlighted the historical significance of Kurukshetra, where over 5,000 years ago, Lord Shri Krishna delivered the profound message of Gita.

Shah said the purpose of spreading the knowledge of the Gita is not merely to prevent wars but to motivate individuals for a righteous cause. He emphasised that Lord Krishna imparted this knowledge to Arjuna for the establishment of religion on earth and the welfare of society.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Shah revealed that the teachings of the Gita, instilled by his mother since childhood, have been a guiding light, helping him navigate life's challenges without succumbing to disappointment and sorrow.

Shah also praised the Haryana Chief Minister for giving the Gita Mahotsav an international character, expanding its format, and facilitating the global dissemination of Gita's timeless wisdom.

He also commended leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that from 2014 to 2024, decisions have been made to awaken India's self.

“These decisions include the construction of the Shri Ram temple, the abrogation of Article 370, and transformative developmental projects,” Shah said.

He said the initiatives like IGM play a pivotal role in spreading the teachings and knowledge of the Gita to the masses, contributing to the re-establishment of Gita's profound principles worldwide.

The Chief Minister acknowledged recent legislative developments, with three new laws related to CRPC and IPC passing in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He applauded the Center government's efforts to unite the country by dismantling remnants of colonialism that persisted for 75 years after independence.

Khattar referred to the Prime Minister and Home Minister as the ‘Iron Man’ for taking these transformative decisions.

He said that the message of Gita given by Lord Shri Krishna to Arjuna in the Mahabharata war thousands of years ago is not just the reading of the book but it is eternal, universal, everlasting.

Emphasising the timeless and universal nature of the Bhagavad Gita's teachings, the Chief Minister recalled Modi's acknowledgment of Kurukshetra's special significance in 2014.

“Celebrating Gita Mahotsav at the International level has been initiated since 2016. Today, every country in the world wants to organise an IGM in their country.

"The Gita Mahotsav has been organised in Mauritius, Canada, the UK, and Australia. Only yesterday, the Culture Minister of Sri Lanka also inquired from the state government about organising Gita Mahotsav in Sri Lanka also,” added Khattar.

During the event, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj also addressed the Sant Sammelan, contributing their perspectives on the significance of the Bhagavad Gita.

