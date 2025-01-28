Bhagirath Manjhi, son of 'mountain man', joins Congress; 6 more leaders inducted

New Delhi, Jan 28 Seven political personalities, hailing from Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, joined the Congress on Tuesday. The most prominent among them is Bhagirath Manjhi, son of the legendary 'Mountain man' Dashrath Manjhi.

The leaders joined the grand old party in the presence of Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity wing of AICC, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee President.

The leaders were inducted at an event at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital.

Others, who joined the Congress, included former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Nishant Anand, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nighat Abbas, former DGHS Jagdish Prasad, writer and journalist Frank Huzur and All India Prajapati Kumbhar Sangh Bihar President Manoj Prajapati.

Bhagirath Manjhi hails from Gehlour village in Mohra block of Gaya district, Bihar. His induction into the party comes days after he participated in the 'Samvidhaan Suraksha Sammelan' held in Patna, where he shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi.

Manjhi said that he decided to join the Congress to take forward his resolve to carry forward his father's legacy of empowering the underprivileged.

Manoj Prajapati has been an ardent advocate for the empowerment of the Prajapati community and other extremely backward classes in Bihar and has worked tirelessly for their empowerment over the years. He also participated in the "Samvidhaan Suraksha Sammelan" and shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi, where he expressed his admiration for the Congress MP's respect and vision for the marginalised communities.

Nishant Anand, former AAP spokesperson, who joined the Congress boasts of a distinguished academic and professional record.

Padma Shri Jagdish Prasad is a celebrated cardiac surgeon and former Director General of Health Services. At just 34, Prasad was selected as a professor by the Union Public Service Commission. He started his illustrious career as a heart surgeon at Safdarjung Hospital in 1985.

Ali Anwar Ansari is a former Rajya Sabha Member and a social activist. He is a prominent political leader, social activist, senior journalist, and writer and has also been a staunch advocate for social justice and secularism throughout his career.

