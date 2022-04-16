Bhagwant Mann govt announces 300 units of free power for Punjab from July 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity for every household from July 1, according to the State Information and Public Relations Department.

The announcement came on the day when Bhagwant Mann-led government completed its one month in the office today.

Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity to the people of Punjab and indicated, in a press conference, that the State government can make a big announcement soon.

"On the 16th, we will give great good news to the people of Punjab," Punjab CM said.

Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units is one of the major promises made by AAP in Punjab in the Assembly elections that concluded last month.

In Delhi, the AAP government provides 200 units of free electricity to the people.

Earlier, Mann rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state last month which was also AAP's key campaign agenda in the polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

