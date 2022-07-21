Bhagwant Mann lauds Punjab police for operation against gangsters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has congratulated the Police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, two Sidhu Moose Wala killers were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar on Wednesday, according to an official.

The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and a pistol were recovered after the encounter.

In the encounter that broke out this afternoon, three police officials and a journalist also sustained injuries. The forensic team reached the spot for further investigation.

In a statement issued from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, the Chief Minister said that the state government has launched a decisive war against the gangsters and anti-social elements in the state, and as per the commitment, the Punjab Police has got major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.

The Chief Minister categorically said that the Police officers exhibited rare courage and heroism during the operation to eliminate the gangsters from Punjab.

The Punjab Police has upheld its glorious tradition of bravery and professional commitment to safeguard the lives of people. These gangsters were involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, Mann said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to maintaining peace, law and order in Punjab at every cost, no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state and severest of severe action will be taken against gangsters and anti-social elements.

Mann assured the Punjabis that no stone will be left unturned for making Punjab a peaceful, prosperous and progressive state.

Earlier, the Punjab Police tweeted, "#SidhuMoosewala murder: #AGTF ADGP Promod Ban confirms the operation concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu & Jagroop Roopa, who killed #Moosewala were neutralized in a heavy exchange of fire. #Police also recovered an AK-47 along with heavy ammunition from the spot."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

