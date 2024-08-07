Bhagwant Mann meets Vinesh's uncle, questions support staff's role

Chandigarh, Aug 7 In a shocking turn of events at the Paris Olympics, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her gold medal bout in the women's 50 kg category after failing her second weigh-in on Wednesday.

Hours after the news broke, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, and questioned the role of her support staff behind the unfortunate incident.

“Such mistakes are happening at such a high level... coaches and physiotherapists are paid in lakhs. Did they go there on holiday," Bhagwant Mann asked.

The Chief Minister was in Charkhi Dadri on Wednesday to address a public meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Haryana scheduled in October.

“We were told that she weighed 150 gm above the prescribed weight category for which she was disqualified. Now she will look towards the 2028 Olympic Games,” said Mahavir Phogat.

“There is nothing left to say. The whole country was hoping for a gold medal. But she got disqualified. The entire country is sad now. It has happened as per the rule, and I don't know if there is a second chance. She will work even harder now,” he added with moist eyes.

At Vinesh's ancestral home, the celebrations turned somber in less than 24 hours after she made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympic Games following her convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinal.

Responding to her disqualification, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.

“Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “Vinesh, you are the pride of India. You are an inspiration to every Indian. You have made India proud at the Olympics with your brilliant sporting talent.

“Today's decision is extremely sad for every Indian. The whole of India, including Haryana, stands with you. You have faced all the challenges bravely. We have full faith in our daughter that you will overcome all obstacles and will always keep increasing the pride of India.”

