Bhajan Lal Govt to review Cong’s Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Yojana, English schools

Jaipur, Jan 19 The Bhajan Lal Sharma Government will review the Congress Government's Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojana and Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools in Rajasthan.

Addressing the Assembly on Friday, Governor Kalraj Mishra said that the scams of the erstwhile Gehlot Government will also be investigated however the public welfare schemes of the Congress Government will not be stopped.

The Governor said that the state's debt has increased by more than Rs 2 lakh crore in the last five years and the loan per person in the state has reached around Rs 70,000.

In his 44-minute-long speech the Governor informed the Assembly about which schemes of the erstwhile Gehlot Government the Bhajan Lal Government would move ahead with.

Earlier, as soon as the Governor's address started at 11 am, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal created a ruckus. He raised slogans in the Well of the Assembly and demanded dissolution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

For the next three days, there will be a holiday in the Assembly and there will be a debate on the Governor's address on January 23, 24 and 29. On January 30, Bhajan Lal Sharma will present the reply.

