Bhajan Lal Sharma’s Convoy Accident: Car Collides with Rajasthan CM's Cavalcade in Jaipur, Several Policemen Injured (Watch Video)

Jaipur, Rajasthan (December 11, 2024): A car crashed into the convoy of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in Jaipur on Wednesday. The accident injured five policemen. Two of the injured officers are in critical condition and have been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: An accident occurr involving a vehicle in CM Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy at NRI Circle pic.twitter.com/5e4A4FYYn4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

The Chief Minister personally took the injured officers to the hospital in his own vehicle. Images and videos from the scene show two Boleros and a Maruti Ertiga with severe damage.

The accident occurred near the NRI Circle when Chief Minister was heading to a function. Media reports suggest the mishap happened when a vehicle in the Chief Minister’s convoy hit a road divider while attempting to avoid a car coming from the wrong direction.