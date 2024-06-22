Bharat Adivasi Party demands 'DNA card' after Raj Minister's remark on tribals' lineage

Jaipur, June 22 The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) on Saturday demanded the Centre to issue 'DNA cards' on the lines of Aadhaar card after Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar's remark that BAP leaders do not consider themselves as part of the Hindu community.

Interacting with mediapersons in Jaipur on Friday, Dilawar said, "The party which carries out activities to break the country and the society will not be tolerated under any circumstances. If BAP leaders do not consider themselves as Hindus, their DNA should be tested."

Reacting to the minister's remarks, BAP, which has three MLAs in the state Assembly, said in a post on X: "Madan Dilawar has been making controversial statements. His recent statement about the tribal community that those who do not consider themselves Hindus should get their DNA test done is highly condemnable. We demand the Central government to issue DNA cards on the lines of Aadhaar card which should be made the basis of identification."

Commenting on the matter, BAP MP from Banswara, Rajkumar Roat, said, "The Education Minister has lost his mental balance after his party (BJP) lost the Lok Sabha polls in Banswara and elsewhere in the state. People of Rajasthan will tell him whose DNA needs to be tested."

Roat added, "This is the Education Minister of Rajasthan, who comments on tribals and Hindu religion. Think what kind of education he will give to the children!"

He also reiterated that tribals are not Hindus, as he told Dilawar, "What you are opposing has been proved in various courts."

Meanwhile, many tribal leaders have launched a campaign on social media against the Education Minister comments with the hashtag 'Adivasi Hindu Nahin Hai'.

