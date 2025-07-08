Bharat Bandh on July 9: Over 25 Crore Workers Nationwide to Go on Strike on Wednesday; These Public Services Likely to Be Affected

Over ten central trade unions have called a 'Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday, July 9, to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's pro-cooperative policies. According to the TOI report, over 25 crore workers across the nation from different sections, including banking and finance, insurance, postal services, coal mining, highway, and construction, will participate in the strike tomorrow.

The agitation was called against the Union government's policies of supporting private firms that are "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national." The joint forum of trade unions has prepared to ensure participation across both formal and informal sectors of the economy. Amarjeet Kaur from All India Trade Union Congress said that along with 25 crore workers, farmers and rural workers will also participate in the strike.

Essential Services to Be Affected Nationwide:

According to Hind Mazdoor Sabha leader Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, the strike is most likely to affect essential services such as banking, postal, coal mining, factories, and state transport. The unions had previously submitted a 17-point demand to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. They criticise the government's decade-long failure to conduct annual labour conferences and its decisions that allegedly undermine workers' interests.

The forum, in its submitted demand, also stated that the current economic policies designed by the government are leading to increased unemployment, rising essential commodity prices, wage depression, and reduced social sector spending, which affect poor and middle-class citizens.

The unions express concern over the four labour codes passed by Parliament, which they claim will suppress trade union movements, increase working hours, and remove workers' rights to collective bargaining and strikes. They also said that the government's practice of recruiting retired people instead of hiring new people through regular appointments, particularly in Indian Railways, NMDC Ltd, the steel sectors and teaching positions.

The workers of NMDC Limited company, non-coal minerals, steel, state government departments, and public sector enterprises have issued strike notices. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and agricultural workers' unions have pledged support and plan to mobilise participants in rural areas.