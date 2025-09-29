Bharat destined to win no matter which field: HM Shah lauds India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph over Pak

New Delhi, Sep 29 Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Team India’s dramatic five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, calling it “a phenomenal victory,” reinforcing the belief that the country is destined to win, no matter the field.

“A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field,” Shah posted on X, capturing the national mood after India’s thrilling triumph at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The win not only secured India’s ninth Asia Cup title but also underlined their unbeaten run in the tournament. Pakistan had looked firmly in control early in the game, racing to 113/1 in just 12.4 overs. However, India’s spinners led a stunning fightback. Kuldeep Yadav triggered a dramatic collapse as Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for just 33 runs, folding for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Kuldeep, who had gone for 23 runs in his first two overs, bounced back spectacularly, finishing with figures of 4/30, including three wickets in a game-turning 17th over. He was ably supported by Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, who took two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed two at the death.

Chasing a modest target of 147, India suffered an early collapse, slipping to 20/3 after losing Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav cheaply. But a composed and fearless innings from Tilak Varma, who remained unbeaten on 69 off 51 balls, steadied the chase. His knock included three boundaries and four sixes, showcasing maturity and big-match temperament. Shivam Dube’s late flurry of sixes ensured India crossed the finish line with two balls to spare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the win and drew parallels to military success. “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers,” he posted on X.

In a symbolic and bold off-field move, Team India reportedly refused to accept the trophy and medals from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya called it a significant statement by the Indian team on X.

