'Bharat is proud of you': PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, Feb 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday -- while addressing the huge gathering of Indian diaspora at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed sports city stadium -- lauded their contribution in positioning India as a formidable economy and also helping foster friendly ties between the two nations.

PM Modi also thanked the UAE government for taking ‘good care of them’. Notably, UAE is home to about 3.5 million Indians and they make up about 35 per cent of the population of the Gulf nation.

PM Modi thanked the UAE President for the construction of BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, saying that this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Talking about the growing ties between the two nations, PM Modi said that this was his 7th visit to the nation in 10 years while India welcomed the UAE President for the fourth time, the latest being his Gujarat visit.

“Gujarat gave the UAE President a rousing reception for his concern of Pravasi Bharatiya in the Gulf nation,” PM Modi said.

He also thanked the UAE government for honouring him with UAE’s highest honour.

PM Modi told the diaspora about India’s many firsts on the development index and explained how the nation was taking rapid strides in various fields.

“Under our government, 4 crore people received pacca house, 50 crore people were connected to banking system, 10 crore people got access to drinking tap water while 5 crore people got free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” PM Modi said amid loud cheers by the audience.

He also made a brief mention of ‘imminent’ third term of the BJP-led NDA rule and how the government that delivers on its promises and guarantees will make India third largest economy of the world, if re-elected to power.

“In third term, it’s Modi’s guarantee to make India the third largest economy in the world,” he said while the crowd cheered and seemingly gave a thumbs-up to his call.

PM Modi also informed about the path-breaking agreements signed between the two nations and said that UPI will begin in UAE also, very soon.

