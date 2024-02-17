Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: BJP Workers ‘Purified' Varanasi Streets with Gangajal After Rahul Gandhi's Road Show

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have opposed Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, staging protests by washing the roads with water from the Ganga river (Holy Water). Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh, having entered the state from the Bhadohi border the previous day and reaching Varanasi on Saturday. During the yatra, which spanned 12 kilometers, Rahul Gandhi conducted a road show and addressed a public meeting at Godaulia square in the city.

Following the conclusion of the roadshow, BJP district workers in Varanasi washed the roads with Ganga water (Holy water) in protest against Rahul Gandhi's presence and the Nyay Yatra in Varanasi, chanting slogans against the Congress. Notably, the Nandi square of Godauliya was washed with 51 litres of Ganga water as part of the demonstration.

The Congress-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi entered Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's constituency, on the second day of its Uttar Pradesh tour. Riding atop an open jeep alongside state president Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi toured the bustling Gudauli area of the temple city and also paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The yatra received additional support as Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sirathu joined in Varanasi.

Beginning its journey in Bihar and halting for the night in Chanduali, the yatra will pass through Uttar Pradesh before heading towards Rajasthan. Spanning 6,700 kilometers across 15 states from Manipur to Mumbai, the east to west yatra aims to promote the message of 'nyay' (justice) while engaging with ordinary citizens along the route.