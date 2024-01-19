Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Rahul Gandhi Donns 'Bajrang Bali' Mask on Public Request - Watch Video

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached the Majuli region in Assam on its 6th day on Friday, January 19. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took part in a cultural program during his visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Congress leader can be seen wearing a 'Bajrang Bali' mask and holding a mace in his hand upon request by the local people. For the unversed, Sri Sri Samaguri Satra of Majuli is a major centre of attraction for tourists due to its unique mask-making tradition.

Earlier, during the public gathering, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP and RSS fully support the idea of governing the entire country from Delhi. "The BJP and RSS believe that Hindustan should be governed from Delhi, with one language and one leader. We disagree. Assam will not be governed from Delhi; it will be governed from Assam," he said. Gandhi emphasized that the Congress values all states equally, which is why he initiated this march from Manipur in the east to Mumbai in the west.