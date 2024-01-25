Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Asserts I.N.D.I.A Bloc’s Commitment To Fight Injustice Across Country

Rahul Gandhi, leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, expressed confidence on Thursday that the opposition INDIA bloc, under his leadership, would combat injustice prevailing across the country. The Yatra, marking its entry into West Bengal, saw Gandhi accusing the BJP and RSS of fostering hatred and violence.

Addressing reporters upon his arrival, Gandhi emphasized the significance of attaching the term "Nyay" (justice) to the Yatra, highlighting the widespread injustice in the nation. He stated, "We have attached the word Nyay in the yatra as injustice is prevailing across the country. BJP and RSS are spreading hatred and violence. The INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country."

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury extended a warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi as the Yatra crossed into West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district's northern region.