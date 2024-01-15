Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Promises To Bring Back Peace and Harmony in Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi initiated the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur on Sunday, with a promise to bring peace and harmony in the ethnic violence-hit state.The northeastern state witnessed a violent outbreak in May the previous year, resulting in over 180 casualties and displacing thousands of residents. Speaking at a public gathering in Thoubal, south of Manipur's capital Imphal, Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that for the BJP and the RSS, Manipur might not be considered an integral part of India.

Lakhs of people faced losses, but the prime minister has not come here to wipe your tears, hold your hand or embrace you. Maybe for Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS, Manipur is not a part of India. Your pain is not their pain, Gandhi said. We understand the pain that the people of Manipur have been through, we understand the hurt, the sadness. We will bring back harmony, peace and affection for which this state was known, he said.

Spanning a journey of 6,713 km, traversing 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, 337 assembly segments, and encompassing 110 districts, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra initiated by Rahul Gandhi is set to culminate in Mumbai on March 20, completing its course over 67 days.

Previously, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Prime Minister, asserting that the latter visited the northeastern state solely to secure votes rather than empathizing with the people's distress during challenging times. Modi has time to drive by the sea, take a dip in the sea but has not come to Manipur. Modi keeps chanting Ram, Ram, but he should not do it to seek votes. The BJP mixes religion and politics, and incites people, he said at the launch of the yatra. The BJP has ‘Ram’ on its lips but carries a knife by their side. They should not have such an approach towards people, the Congress president said.

