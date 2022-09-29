Bharat Jodo Yatra exits Kerala, party pumped up

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Kerala on September 11, on Thursday exited the state from Malappuram district. The Yatra will resume its second session for the day in Tamil Nadu.

From the day it entered Kerala from Tamil Nadu border, it was a festival for the Congress party workers and its supporters, as was seen throughout when the confusion to elect a new president continues unabated, even when the last day of nomination ends on Friday.

The Yatra in Kerala covered 43 of the 140 assembly and 12 out of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies and covered 453 kms in 19 days,which includes two days of break.

The participation in the Yatra saw about 5,000 people in the morning session and the crowd swelled to 25,000 in the evening session with participation leaders from all the rungs. The party appears to have got the much needed boost.

The Yatra also had its low when there were incidents of pick-pocketing reported on two days, the news of Congress legislators' crossing over to BJP and not to mention the daily developments in Delhi over the confusion in the party over its new president.

The greatest highlight of the event is that the Congress leaders in Kerala, who are known for their factional feuds, stood in solidarity with the party and kept aside their differences.

