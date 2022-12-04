Bharat Jodo Yatra is "democratic" voice against PM's "loot tantra": Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned the government why the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders have not come down even after the Crude Oil and LPG price have been slashed in the international market.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that the global LPG and crude oil prices had been slashed by 40% and 25% respectively, but prices in India remained the same.

"Crude Oil - 25% cheaper; LPG - 40% cheaper. These are the international price data for 6 months. Still, why haven't the prices of petrol, diesel, and gas cylinders come down?" Rahul Gandhi wrote in his tweet.

Taking a jibe at PM, the Wayanad MP said the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra was a voice against the BJP's 'loot system'.

"Prime Minister, there is a voice of democracy against your 'loot-system' - Bharat Jodo Yatra. Reply to me!" Gandhi tweeted.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

On Saturday morning, Congress MP and party leaders and workers resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Mahudiya village of Madhya Pradesh.

Senior party leaders Kamal Nath and Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, also joined the Yatra.

The Yatra entered the 87th day, and the second-last day in Madhya Pradesh.The Yatra, which entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23, will cover seven districts in the state in 12 days.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, and is scheduled to enter Rajasthan on December 5.According to Congress sources, the Yatra will conclude on January 26, 2023, in Kashmir covering a distance of about 3500 km.

"Congress was going to end this Yatra by hoisting the tricolour in Srinagar on February 20, but now under the new strategy, Rahul Gandhi will conclude his Yatra by hoisting the tricolour in Srinagar on Republic Day," said sources.

According to the party sources, after January 26, a plenary session of the Congress is being planned before February 7, in which the name of Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will be approved, after which the new Congress Working Committee will be formed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor