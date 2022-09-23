Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kerala HC expresses displeasure over boards and flags on highways

The Kerala High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over the boards and flags on the highways as part of the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"Illegal Instillations have been made by a particular political party on every side of National Highway from Trivandrum to Thrissur and even beyond; and that even though the Police Authorities and other statutory authorities are fully aware of this, they have chosen to turn a build eye to it," the court observed.

Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran observed this while considering the matter of illegal banners and boards on roads.

This has been brought to the notice of the court by the Amicus Curie who pointed out that, a "particular political party, while conducting procession across Kerala, had illegally erected large numbers of boards, banners, flags and others."

The court further observed, "These illegal installations cause great danger to motorists since their attention would be distracted while moving through Highway; and there is also the real danger of some of these installations coming loose and creating havoc, particularly with respect to two-wheelers. There is also the problem of such installations being disposed of and the waste generated by it becoming incapable of being handled by the Local Self Government Institutions or by any other competent authority. Why the official Authorities are not aware of such issues, particularly when our State can no longer take the climate or weather for granted."

Court also opined that "the mainline political parties appeared to be engaging in such illegal actions. These are the entities to which the citizens of this Court look up for direction, particularly in our quest for creating a better and a new Kerala. Large sums have been expended for the purpose of creating a modern environment, good roads, pedestrian spaces, recreational spaces etc., but such areas are now being taken up by such illegal installations, by persons who believe that they can act with impunity."

The thoughtless actions of a few and the indifference shown to it by the official Authorities cannot, however, deter this Court from its resolve of making Kerala a safer place.

The Court adjourned the matter for Friday.

It also asked the Additional Advocate General to get instructions from the Principal Secretary, Local Self Government Department, Chief Secretary and State Police Chief as to how these illegal installations have been put up and why they have not been removed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor